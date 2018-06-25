Palatine shooting leads to high-speed chase through suburbs, Chicago

A shooting during a car break-in in Palatine early Monday led to a high-speed police chase through the suburbs and Chicago that ended with a crash on the city's Near West Side and two people in custody, authorities say.

The series of events began just after midnight when Palatine police responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Victoria Drive. According to police, two people were inside a parked vehicle at that location. When the vehicle's owner confronted them, shots were fired and the people inside the vehicle drive off in a black Mercedes.

Palatine officers determined that the Mercedes had been reported stolen in Deer Park, police said. A short time later, Des Plaines police spotted the Mercedes and tried to stop it, but the driver fled and the pursuit ended, according to police.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Illinois State Police spotted the car traveling on Interstate 90 near the intersection with Interstate 290 in Chicago, authorities said. Additional officers were called and they attempted to stop the car in the westbound lanes of Interstate 290, near the Austin neighborhood, authorities said.

The driver again fled, traveling west on Interstate 290 to Interstate 294, then south to Ogden Avenue and west to Route 83 near Hinsdale, before turning north toward Interstate 88, authorities said.

The chase then went east on Interstate 88 to Interstate 290 before the car crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation truck at Racine Avenue, near the Little Italy neighborhood, authorities said.

A 20-year-old man and a juvenile occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody at the scene, state police spokesman Trooper Woodrow Montgomery said. Police also reported finding a weapon.

Palatine police are investigating the case with other law enforcement agencies.

Staff writer Lee Filas contributed to this story.