updated: 6/22/2018 5:09 PM

Carpentersville teen awarded scholarship from conservation group

Daily Herald report

Lake Barrington-based Citizens for Conservation has announced the winner of a $20,000 Joe Cragan conservation scholarship.

Karen Portillo, a 2018 graduate of Barrington High School, will receive the award offered by the conservation group and funded by the Cragan family. Portillo, a Carpentersville resident, will attend the University of Illinois at Chicago, majoring in civil engineering and specializing in environmental engineering. She'll receive $5,000 annually over four years. The scholarship is named for Cragan, a former teacher and chair of the guidance department at Barrington High. He also devoted much of his time to environmental efforts. The scholarship is awarded to a senior who has a demonstrated interest in the environment and conservation and who will major in a related field.

