Ex-Lake Park coach, teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student

A former teacher and basketball coach at Roselle's Lake Park High School has pleaded guilty to the criminal sexual assault of one of his students and is headed to prison.

Jared Wissmiller, 27, of the 400 block of Indianapolis Avenue in Downers Grove, was sentenced by Judge Liam Brennan to eight years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent. He has been held on $75,000 full-cash bail since his arrest last June.

Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Lindt said Wissmiller had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the student from June 1, 2016, through Sept. 13, 2016. The specific encounter Wissmiller pleaded guilty to, Lindt said, occurred at the victim's home.

The DuPage Children's Center launched an investigation in 2016 after the victim's mother found "love letters" and texts between Wissmiller and the then 14-year-old girl.

"Today's sentence of eight years behind bars and a lifetime registration as a sex-offender will ensure that (Wissmiller) will be unable to prey upon unsuspecting, innocent students for the rest of his life," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said after Wednesday's sentencing.

In court Wednesday, the victim's mother and father read emotional victim impact statements in which they said their former "cheery, straight-A student" now suffers from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and battles with self-mutilation.

Her mother said Wissmiller engaged in the "calculated grooming" of her daughter and others by coaching, teaching and volunteering to tutor the girl, earning the family's trust.

"Our family life has been destroyed by (Wissmiller's) selfish actions,"