Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/19/2018 3:12 PM

Third former Wheaton College football player pleads in hazing case

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Samuel TeBos

    Samuel TeBos

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

The third of five former Wheaton College football players facing felony charges in a 2016 hazing scandal has pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges.

Samuel TeBos, 22, of Allendale, Michigan, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge requiring him to pay a $250 anti-crime fee and complete 100 hours of public service -- including 25 hours of speaking to youths about the dangers of hazing.

The plea deal and sentence is identical to one agreed to in March by co-defendant Noah Spielman and on June 6 by co-defendant Kyler Kregel.

In September, a grand jury approved a nine-count indictment against TeBos and four teammates charging them with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint in the hazing of then-teammate Charles Nagy.

On Tuesday, prosecutors dropped the nine felony charges against Kregel in exchange for his plea.

TeBos, along with Spielman from Columbus, Ohio; Ben Pettway from Lookout Mountain, Georgia; Kregel of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and James Cooksey of Jacksonville, Florida, are accused of abducting Nagy, now 21, from his dorm on March 19, 2016.

As part of his plea, TeBos admitted to putting a pillowcase over Nagy's head and tying him with duct tape before he was placed in a pickup truck and driven to a baseball field near Hawthorne Elementary School in Wheaton.

Prosecutors said the defendants are accused of repeatedly punching and kicking Nagy, kicking dirt on him and then leaving him partially nude on the field.

TeBos declined to address the court when given the opportunity. But outside of court, his attorney, Todd Pugh, called the resolution "bittersweet," saying there was no malicious intent.

"It's unfortunate that Mr. Nagy took something that was done in good cheer and it had, in his opinion, a harmful consequence," Pugh said. "The events that happened to him have happened to other students and they all laughed it off. He didn't.

"(Nagy) was overly sensitive to this and others weren't. Then shame on us for not vetting our targets better. But it would be fair to say that you would expect people who play football, boys who have played football their whole life, violent contact with other players in a consensual atmosphere, would not have found this to be as traumatic as say, someone who had never played a contact sport."

Terry Ekl, Nagy's attorney, said Nagy was left with two injured shoulders that required three surgeries. Ekl said he doesn't see anything harmless with any of the other defendants' actions that night.

"These five guys, they may not be thugs, but they sure were acting like thugs that night. The idea that because he plays football that that makes it OK to abuse him like this just defies common sense," Ekl said. "Because this kid plays football, he should be able to withstand having his labarums torn and not complain about it? What kind of an asinine statement is that?"

Pugh said he was still not entirely convinced his client caused the shoulder injuries.

"(Nagy suffered) definitely some bumps and bruises but they're football players," Pugh said. "At least from our perspective, and we consulted experts, what he says occurred on this night was not something that we thought would have caused a labrum tear. If it happened during this incident, we're very, very sorry, but it certainly wasn't an intended consequence of this."

Ekl said he is particularly disheartened by Pugh's statements because Ekl and Nagy were consulted by the state's attorney's office when prosecutors were considering a deal in the case.

"We went along with it because we thought it was the right thing to do if these defendants accepted responsibility for what they did," Ekl said. "So they got the benefit of the reduction then they go out in the hallway and try to claim they didn't do anything wrong. It's outrageous."

Cooksey is expected to plead to a similar charge and face a similar sentence on July 16. Pettway is next due in court on June 26 and prosecutors believe he will be seeking a trial.

Second former Wheaton College football player accepts plea deal in hazing
Related Article
Second former Wheaton College football player accepts plea deal in hazing
 
Plea deal deadline extended for Wheaton College football players
Related Article
Plea deal deadline extended for Wheaton College football players
 
Deadline looms for possible plea deals in Wheaton College hazing case
Related Article
Deadline looms for possible plea deals in Wheaton College hazing case
 
Wheaton College football player pleads guilty to reduced charge in hazing case
Related Article
Wheaton College football player pleads guilty to reduced charge in hazing case
 
Ex-Wheaton College football player expected to plead in hazing scandal
Related Article
Ex-Wheaton College football player expected to plead in hazing scandal
 
Lawsuit: Wheaton College, football coach ignored hazing
Related Article
Lawsuit: Wheaton College, football coach ignored hazing
 
Medical records turned over in Wheaton College hazing case
Related Article
Medical records turned over in Wheaton College hazing case
 
Wheaton College hazing case: Defense attorneys want victim's medical records
Related Article
Wheaton College hazing case: Defense attorneys want victim's medical records
 
5th Wheaton football player pleads not guilty in hazing case
Related Article
5th Wheaton football player pleads not guilty in hazing case
 
Fifth Wheaton College football player pleads not guilty to hazing
Related Article
Fifth Wheaton College football player pleads not guilty to hazing
 
Attorneys mum as gag order lifted in Wheaton College hazing case
Related Article
Attorneys mum as gag order lifted in Wheaton College hazing case
 
4 Wheaton College players plead not guilty in hazing case
Related Article
4 Wheaton College players plead not guilty in hazing case
 
Judge: Wheaton College hazing suspects can travel out of state
Related Article
Judge: Wheaton College hazing suspects can travel out of state
 
At first Wheaton College game since hazing charges, fans support players
Related Article
At first Wheaton College game since hazing charges, fans support players
 
Wheaton College players charged in hazing go free on bail
Related Article
Wheaton College players charged in hazing go free on bail
 
Lawyer: More than 5 Wheaton College players took part in hazing
Related Article
Lawyer: More than 5 Wheaton College players took part in hazing
 
Related Article
ABC report: Five accused players' stories were 'more credible,' college says
 
Wheaton College hazing case: Why so long for charges? Player's lawyer wants answers
Related Article
Wheaton College hazing case: Why so long for charges? Player's lawyer wants answers
 
Wheaton College players charged in hazing case begin turning selves in
Related Article
Wheaton College players charged in hazing case begin turning selves in
 
Related Article
The Latest: Football players accused of hazing suspended
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account