Trump backer to sign thieves: Just pay up to avoid prosecution

hello

These thieves stole a pro-Trump sign from outside the Mount Prospect home of Ernest Lasse last Friday. Lasse says he'll forgo pursuing criminal charges against the pair -- if they're caught -- if they reimburse him the cost of the sign. Courtesy of Ernest Lasse

A camera set up by Mount Prospect resident Ernest Lasse captured a pair of young thieves stealing a pro-Trump sign he'd made and installed in his front yard last week. Lasse said he won't pursue criminal charges against the vandals if they reimburse him for the cost of the sign. Courtesy of Ernest Lasse

Last week, with a high-stakes summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on the horizon and plenty of news coverage in the Daily Herald and elsewhere about an "Impeach Trump" yard sign in Elgin, Ernest Lasse decided that someone ought to show some support for the president.

Lasse installed in front of his Mount Prospect home a roughly 15-square-foot plywood sign reading "TRUMP" in big red letters, surrounded by the words "Make America Great Again."

Not being naive, Lasse knew the sign wouldn't be popular with everyone. He set up a camera in his front window to capture video of anyone who would do the sign harm.

Sure enough, footage shows that a pair of young men came along about 9:30 p.m. Friday and stole the sign from the yard.

Lasse found pieces of it the next morning on the bank of nearby Weller Creek.

Police were called, reports were written and charges are possible. But before he pursues a formal complaint, Lasse has an offer he hopes the vandals can't refuse.

"Just reimburse me the cost of the sign and I won't bring charges," Lasse told us this week. "They can do it through a third party. I don't have to know who these people are."

Not about the money

Here's the sign Ernest Lasse put up in front of his Mount Prospect home last week. A pair of thieves came along Friday night and stole the sign, depositing at least some of it in a nearby creek. - Courtesy of Ernest Lasse

Lasse, a retired business owner and two-time mayoral candidate in Mount Prospect, estimates the sign's value at $250. "This was a good, wood sign," he said. "I made it myself."

He hasn't set a clear deadline for when he expects payment, other than saying it must come before any arrests.

Lasse says he's less concerned with the money than what he sees as an infringement of his right to free speech.

"Everybody makes mistakes," he said of the sign stealers. "I just feel slighted."

The graduate

Rolling Meadows police Cmdr. Tom Gadomski

Congratulations to Rolling Meadows police Cmdr. Tom Gadomski, who last week graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy, a 10-week intensive academic and physical training program at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Gadomski, a 29-year department veteran, was part of the academy's 272nd class. As part of the program, he completed advanced classes in leadership, media relations, forensic science and violent crimes. And his physical endurance and conditioning were put to the test by the FBI's elite trainers.

Police Chief John Nowacki said only the top 1 percent of law enforcement leaders from around the country are invited to the academy.

"The experience has truly been one of the major highlights of my career," Gadomski said in an announcement of his graduation.

Fond farewell

Naperville police Cmdr. Ken Parcel retired June 7. - Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

Another 29-year suburban police veteran had a reason to celebrate last week. Naperville police Cmdr. Ken Parcel retired June 7 after nearly three decades of distinguished service to the city.

During his career, Parcel earned two Chief's Commendations, two Meritorious Service Awards, two Citizens Appreciate Public Safety or CAPS Awards, the International Association of Chiefs of Police Webber Seavey Award and the Naperville Education Center Community Leader Award, according to the police department.

Hoping to SOAR

Opioid-related overdoses killed 999 people in Cook County last year. That's more than car crashes or gun violence, and an 83 percent increase over 2015.

Hoping to reverse the trend, Sheriff Tom Dart announced Wednesday the launch of the Sheriff's Opioid Addiction Recovery program, or SOAR, that will provide community-based treatment for former inmates who are heading home.

About one in five detainees admits to opioid abuse and hundreds receive treatment every day while in custody, according to Dart. But getting out of jail and returning home can be a critical point for potential relapse. The SOAR program aims to build a solid bridge between treatment in the jail and in the community, Dart said.

The court-ordered program will consist of 90 days of in-custody treatment, followed by release to the community through an electronic monitoring program. Case managers will work with participants to continue their treatment in the community.

"This program ensures that once a participant leaves the jail, a human will be there to help them stay on the path to recovery from these powerfully addictive and dangerously lethal drugs," Dart said.

Vacation advice

Like everyone else, we're looking forward to getting away this summer. We also know that there are plenty of burglars and other ne'er-do-wells looking forward to preying on vacationing families.

With that in mind, here are some tips, courtesy of Vernon Hills police, on what you can do to have peace of mind while you're out of town:

• Stop all deliveries. A pile of newspapers or mail is like hanging out a sign telling others no one is home.

• Use light timers.

• Illuminate the exterior.

• Give a key to a trusted relative, neighbor or friend and have that person stop in every so often to make the house look "lived in."

• Never, ever hide a key outside. You're not the only one who knows these things exist.

• Don't post your plans on social media.

• Call your police department and ask for a vacation watch.

• Think twice about having your home address and landline number on the luggage tag. Not only are you telling strangers where you live, but if your luggage is lost you can be contacted faster if you just show your name, cellphone number and email address.

Be prepared

Is your presence required sometime soon at the Kane County Judicial Center, the Kane County sheriff's office or the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles?

If so, give yourself some extra time and be ready for a longer hike into the buildings. Starting Monday, the county will be repaving all the parking lots in a $1.2 million project expected to take until at least Aug. 3. They will be doing about one-third of the spaces at a time.

• Got a tip or thoughts on a cops and crime-related issue to share? Send an email to copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.