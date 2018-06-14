Police: Des Plaines towing company owner tried to kill employee

A Des Plaines man is accused of trying to kill an employee of his towing company Wednesday morning outside a Park Ridge shopping center, police say.

David Jilwaya, 44, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 2600 block of East Dempster Street.

Jilwaya and the 21-year-old male employee had a dispute in the parking lot, which led to a fight, police said. When Jilwaya fell to the ground during the altercation, he pulled out a handgun and fired at the employee, police said. The bullet didn't hit the man.

Jilwaya then left the scene in a gray SUV, police said.

While investigators were interviewing the employee, Jilwaya returned to the scene, used racial slurs and threatened to kill the victim, police said. Police say Jilwaya ignored their orders and had to be forcibly taken into custody.

Investigators reported finding a .380 caliber shell casing in the parking lot and a Glock .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun in Jilwaya's vehicle. Jilwaya had a concealed carry permit, police said.

The Des Plaines man is being held in the Cook County jail without bond. He's scheduled to appear in court June 28.