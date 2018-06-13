Prosecutor: Man shot worker at Stratford Square Mall after being kicked out of store

Bail was set at $750,000 Wednesday for a Glendale Heights man accused of shooting a Burlington Coat Factory loss prevention officer Tuesday afternoon in Bloomingdale.

Keonte Griffin, 23, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was wanted on a warrant for a previous outstanding retail theft charge at the time of the shooting. That warrant was for a 2017 retail theft charge from Plato's Closet, but Griffin never appeared in court on the charges.

Assistant State's Attorney Lynne Cavallo said Griffin was trying on clothes in a changing room when he urinated in a water bottle. While changing, Griffin accidentally kicked over the bottle of urine, which caught the attention of the loss prevention officer.

The officer told Griffin he was no longer welcome in the store and escorted him out. Cavallo said Griffin was "very angry" about not being allowed to complete his purchase.

As they left the store, she said, Griffin pulled a loaded gun from his pocket. The Burlington employee saw the gun and lunged at Griffin. During the struggle, the officer was shot in the shoulder. Griffin was shot in the hand by a bullet that then lodged in his thigh. Both Griffin and the victim were treated at an area hospital.

Senior Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal argued for a $20,000 bail and said there are "potential mental health issues" in play.

Griffin is next due in court on June 19, at which point he may also be arraigned.