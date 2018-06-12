Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage coroner names victim 9 days after shooting

Justin Kmitch
 
 

It took nine days, but the DuPage County coroner's office on Tuesday finally released the victim's name in a June 3 fatal shooting near Roselle.

The office identified the victim as Sanchez Townes-Elliot. The coroner, who along with law enforcement officials has been tight-lipped about the slaying, did not release an age or town for Townes-Elliot.

The shooting is believed to have occurred near Lake Street and Wheaton Road in an unincorporated area served by the DuPage sheriff's office.

Authorities say they see no reason to release information on the homicide because they believe the shooting was an isolated case and there is no danger to the public.

Sheriff's deputies began the investigation shortly after 2:30 a.m. June 3. They released their first statement about the probe via email at 10:52 a.m. June 4 and did not release any other information until the coroner's terse announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

"The DuPage County Coroner's Office, along with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, are releasing the identity of a deceased male involved in a recent death investigation," the coroner's office said. "He has been identified as Sanchez Townes-Elliot. Nothing further."

Paul Darrah, spokesman for DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, said only that "the matter is currently under investigation."

