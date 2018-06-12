Bartlett man charged with felony drug crimes

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office has charged an 18-year-old man with three felony charges after police arrested him June 9 during an investigation of alleged illegal drug activity at a home on the 900 block of Foster Avenue in Bartlett.

Michael A. Venegas, of the 400 block of Taylor Avenue in Bartlett, is charged with Class X felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Class 3 felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Class 3 felony unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

The charges stem from Bartlett police's seizure of the drug Alprazolam, between 15 and 200 grams of MDMA, between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis and approximately $8,400 in cash from the Foster Avenue home at about 2:45 a.m. June 9.

At his initial court hearing, Venegas was ordered held on $200,000 bail. He remained in custody Tuesday at the DuPage County Jail awaiting a scheduled court appearance Friday.