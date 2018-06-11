Breaking News Bar
 
DUI charges after rollover crash in Bartlett

Daily Herald report

A 24-year-old Streamwood man is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated Friday when his car struck a curb, rolled over and crashed into a sign outside the Hanover Township Senior Center.

Avinash Reddy Parne, of the 0-100 block of Monarch Drive, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from the crash along Route 59 near West Park Place Drive, Bartlett police said. He also was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

According to police, Parne was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla south on Route 59 at about 8 p.m. Friday when he tried to maneuver around a vehicle that was stopped in the outside lane of the roadway. His car hit the curb and then a tree, causing it to roll over and strike the sign, police said.

Parne suffered nonlife threatening injuries in the crash, according to police. He was released on a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Cook County court June 25.

