Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/8/2018 7:39 AM

Three dogs euthanized after attacking Gurnee couple in Elgin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Three dogs that attacked a couple in an Elgin forest preserve have been captured and euthanized, the Chicago Tribune in reporting.

Vic and Ann Berardi, of Gurnee, were walking in Elgin's Bluff Spring Fen Forest Preserve at about 11:30 a.m. on June 1 when they were attacked by the dogs, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ann Berardi received three stitches to her leg at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, and the couple was told by doctors that the three dogs had been captured and euthanized, the Tribune reports.

The Tribune said Elgin police assisted Cook County in tracking down the dogs. The dogs had no identification and were put to sleep, police told the Tribune.

Dogs are prohibited from Bluff Spring Fen Forest Preserve in Elgin, where the attack took place, the Tribune reports.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account