Three dogs euthanized after attacking Gurnee couple in Elgin

Three dogs that attacked a couple in an Elgin forest preserve have been captured and euthanized, the Chicago Tribune in reporting.

Vic and Ann Berardi, of Gurnee, were walking in Elgin's Bluff Spring Fen Forest Preserve at about 11:30 a.m. on June 1 when they were attacked by the dogs, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ann Berardi received three stitches to her leg at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, and the couple was told by doctors that the three dogs had been captured and euthanized, the Tribune reports.

The Tribune said Elgin police assisted Cook County in tracking down the dogs. The dogs had no identification and were put to sleep, police told the Tribune.

Dogs are prohibited from Bluff Spring Fen Forest Preserve in Elgin, where the attack took place, the Tribune reports.