updated: 3/26/2018 1:11 PM

Warmer weather sends golfers out to driving ranges

  • Bill Marsh of Chicago practices his golf swing Monday at the Harry Semrow Golf Corner Driving Range in Des Plaines. Golf enthusiasts are visiting driving ranges to get in shape for golf season with warmer weather approaching.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Des Plaines resident Phil Martorelli practices chipping with his wedge Monday at the Harry Semrow Golf Corner Driving Range in Des Plaines. Golf enthusiasts are preparing for the upcoming season with warmer weather approaching.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Gilbert R. Boucher II
 
 

Golfers visited driving ranges Monday to take advantage of beautiful conditions to get in shape for the golf season with warmer weather approaching.

Golf enthusiasts purchased buckets of balls to practice driving, chipping and putting at the Harry Semrow Golf Corner Driving Range in Des Plaines.

"We have new yardage signs going up. We have new targets that are going to be put out at the range to give people something to shoot at," Director of Golf Steve Hagan said. "We want to make this a family place to come and hang out at."

The Cook County Forest Preserve District driving range is under new management but still under Billy Casper Golf, according to Hagan.

"I'm a terrible golfer and I need all the practice I can get," Des Plaines resident Phil Martorelli laughed as he practiced chip shots on the range. "I've been waiting for warmer weather for three months and now I can get the rust off."

