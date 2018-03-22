March For Our Lives protesting gun violence happening today around suburbs

hello

For the second time in as many weeks, people tired of gun violence in our schools and communities will unite Saturday for public protests in Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, Elgin and elsewhere in the Chicago area.

The rallies are part of a worldwide campaign dubbed March For Our Lives. The events were organized after a Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students and employees were killed there.

Thousands of suburban high school students walked out of classes in protest March 14 as well. Those demonstrations were part of a nationally coordinated effort, too.

Saturday's protests include marches in:

• Downers Grove, 11 a.m. at Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St.

• Elgin, noon at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave.

• Glen Ellyn, 10 a.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 380 Greenfield Ave.

• Huntley, noon in front of Deicke Park, at Mill Street and Route 47.

• Schaumburg, 9 a.m. at Schaumburg Town Square, 130 S. Roselle Road.

• Vernon Hills, 11:30 a.m. at Hawthorn South Middle School, 600 N. Aspen Drive.

• Woodstock, 1 p.m. at Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St.

• Chicago, 11 a.m. at Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St.

More than 800 marches across the globe have been registered at marchforourlives.com. In addition to the primary march in Washington, D.C., sister marches will be held across the United States, and in Canada, Israel, India, Ireland, England, Japan and other nations.