4 injured - 2 seriously - in North Barrington crash

Four people were injured -- two of them seriously -- Sunday night after a collision in North Barrington in which first responders pulled two women out of a partially submerged car, authorities said.

The Lake County sheriff's office said the crash occurred at 5:58 p.m. when a 63-year-old woman from Arlington Heights lost control of her Toyota Corolla as she traveled north on Route 59.

The Corolla crashed into a Toyota Highlander, which was headed south on Route 59, with the impact sending the Corolla off the road to the west and into a low-lying wetland area.

Responders from the Lake Zurich Rural Fire Protection District pulled the Corolla driver along with an 86-year-old woman passenger from Lake Barrington out of the car. Paramedics took the passenger to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with critical injuries, and the driver was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington in serious condition.

The Highlander driver, whose age and hometown were not released, along with a 55-year-old female passenger from Round Lake Beach, were taken to Good Sheperd with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.