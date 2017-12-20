Dawn Patrol: Des Plaines to now try to take control of theater

hello

Des Plaines considers forcible purchase of theater

Des Plaines' elected officials are considering buying the property that has housed the Des Plaines Theatre for 92 years. Its current owner called their first offer a "low ball." Full story

Teen shot in Prospect Heights

Police are investigating how and why a 19-year-old man at Prospect Heights' Quincy Park was shot yesterday afternoon. The bullet hit the victim's leg. Full story

FBI suspects man of robbing third bank

FBI agents are searching for the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Glen Ellyn yesterday. They believe he is also responsible for recent bank robberies in Aurora and Naperville. Full story

Naperville police find theft suspects in store parking lot

Two Chicagoans who attempted to use a fraudulent store credit card in Naperville are facing felony charges related to identity theft and firearm possession, authorities said Tuesday. They were charged after police found them Friday evening in a vehicle near the store where they tried to make a $2,493.94 purchase, authorities said.

Stevenson students will see only Pepsi again

District 125's school board signed a contract with PepsiCo that will continue the soda giant's reign as SHS's sole pop provider. The contract that will expire at the end of the month did not bring in as much as educators expected, but competitor Coca-Cola did not make a bid, either. Full story

Tex-Mex restaurant coming to Spring Hill Mall

After three decades of making a name for itself in Crystal Lake, a Tex-Mex restaurant is expanding to a second location in West Dundee. Pablo's Mexican Restaurant is expected to open next summer in the newly renovated portion of Spring Hill Mall, franchisee Sarah Sobel said. Full story

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 30 degrees this morning. Highs today in the upper 30s, with lows around 30. Full story.

Traffic

No significant delays to report early Wednesday morning. Work on the bridge over an interchange with the Amstutz Expressway is scheduled to reduce Greenwood Avenue to one lane in each direction between Sheridan and Pershing roads in Waukegan. Full traffic.

Kris Dunn's coming out party

For those who have tuned out of the Chicago Bulls' season, there may be a reason to tune back in. The first half of the year is going well for Kris Dunn. Full story