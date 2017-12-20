Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/20/2017 6:10 AM

Dawn Patrol: Des Plaines to now try to take control of theater

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Rivers Casino and the city of Des Plaines are working together in an effort to renovate the Des Plaines Theatre in downtown Des Plaines.

      Rivers Casino and the city of Des Plaines are working together in an effort to renovate the Des Plaines Theatre in downtown Des Plaines.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Lee Filas
 
and Ronnie Wachter
 

Des Plaines considers forcible purchase of theater

Des Plaines' elected officials are considering buying the property that has housed the Des Plaines Theatre for 92 years. Its current owner called their first offer a "low ball." Full story

Teen shot in Prospect Heights

Police are investigating how and why a 19-year-old man at Prospect Heights' Quincy Park was shot yesterday afternoon. The bullet hit the victim's leg. Full story

FBI suspects man of robbing third bank

FBI agents are searching for the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Glen Ellyn yesterday. They believe he is also responsible for recent bank robberies in Aurora and Naperville. Full story

Naperville police find theft suspects in store parking lot

Two Chicagoans who attempted to use a fraudulent store credit card in Naperville are facing felony charges related to identity theft and firearm possession, authorities said Tuesday. They were charged after police found them Friday evening in a vehicle near the store where they tried to make a $2,493.94 purchase, authorities said.

Stevenson students will see only Pepsi again

District 125's school board signed a contract with PepsiCo that will continue the soda giant's reign as SHS's sole pop provider. The contract that will expire at the end of the month did not bring in as much as educators expected, but competitor Coca-Cola did not make a bid, either. Full story

Tex-Mex restaurant coming to Spring Hill Mall

After three decades of making a name for itself in Crystal Lake, a Tex-Mex restaurant is expanding to a second location in West Dundee. Pablo's Mexican Restaurant is expected to open next summer in the newly renovated portion of Spring Hill Mall, franchisee Sarah Sobel said. Full story

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 30 degrees this morning. Highs today in the upper 30s, with lows around 30. Full story.

Traffic

No significant delays to report early Wednesday morning. Work on the bridge over an interchange with the Amstutz Expressway is scheduled to reduce Greenwood Avenue to one lane in each direction between Sheridan and Pershing roads in Waukegan. Full traffic.

Kris Dunn's coming out party

For those who have tuned out of the Chicago Bulls' season, there may be a reason to tune back in. The first half of the year is going well for Kris Dunn. Full story

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account