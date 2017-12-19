Tex-Mex restaurant coming to Spring Hill Mall

After three decades of making a name for itself in Crystal Lake, a Tex-Mex restaurant is expanding to a second location in West Dundee.

Pablo's Mexican Restaurant is expected to open next summer in the newly renovated portion of Spring Hill Mall, franchisee Sarah Sobel said. A section of outward-facing retail space next to the Cinemark movie theater is being transformed into a modern cantina, she said, with vibrant colors, a comfortable atmosphere and a large outdoor patio.

"We're going to make it feel like you're on vacation in your hometown," Sobel said.

The concept will be similar to that of the 31-year-old Crystal Lake restaurant, where Sobel's mother, Jenifer Falbo, worked for 14 years before buying it in 2013. Sobel, who managed operations at the original establishment, will run the franchised location.

The West Dundee restaurant will offer new menu items and a more modern vibe than the Crystal Lake site while still maintaining its family-friendly focus, Sobel said. She also plans to carry out the restaurant's practice of sponsoring youth sports teams, hosting fundraisers and being heavily involved in the community.

Sobel's interest in West Dundee was sparked by ongoing efforts to revitalize Spring Hill Mall and generate more traffic in the area, she said. Storefronts like Pablo's, with interior and exterior entrances, are among the features of a $50 million mall redevelopment project, which also includes the year-old movie theater, a walkable plaza and plans for free-standing buildings.

The goal is to create a "lifestyle concept," complete with restaurants, retail, entertainment and a mix of other potential uses, Community Development Director Tim Scott said. Pablo's offers a unique dining option that complements that vision, he said, noting the restaurant still needs to obtain appropriate permits and licenses from the village.

"Landing Pablo's marks a step forward in the mall's marketing of their 'taste space' tenant attraction effort," Scott said. "The proximity of the theater and restaurant space should prove beneficial by helping drive traffic to both businesses."

The Pablo's menu is centered around fresh food and beverages, Sobel said, including mojitos, margaritas, salsas and a guacamole bar. The restaurant also serves quesadillas, tacos, fajitas and other Tex-Mex cuisine.