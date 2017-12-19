Naperville police find theft suspects in store parking lot

hello

Two Chicagoans who attempted to use a fraudulent store credit card in Naperville are facing felony charges related to identity theft and firearm possession, authorities said Tuesday.

Darian Neal, 32, of the 3100 block of West Douglas Boulevard, and Krystal Barksdale, 33, of the 2100 block of North Laramie Avenue, were charged after police found them Friday evening in a vehicle near the store where they tried to make a $2,493.94 purchase.

Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said officers responded about 8 p.m. to the 700 block of Fort Hill Drive, where loss prevention employees reported a fraud in progress.

Employees described a man and woman who attempted to make the fraudulent purchase and also gave a description of their vehicle, which last was seen headed east on Aurora Avenue, Cammiso said.

When detectives in the Special Operations Group arrived, they found a vehicle matching the description in the store's parking lot, occupied by a man and woman. Inside, they found Neal and Barksdale, who they took into custody.

Neal has been charged with felonies including identity theft, possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, Cammiso said. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of identification.

Barksdale has been charged with identity theft and retail theft, both felonies.

Police said they also seized a semiautomatic handgun.