Good Shepherd's $247 million makeover complete

A four-year, $247 million project to modernize the campus of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington is complete, hospital officials announced Thursday.

"Improving the patient care experience is our goal," Good Shepherd President Karen Lambert said in the announcement. "This design enhances patient access and creates a more streamlined flow."

The project added 230,000 square feet to the facility and renovated another 150,000 square feet. The additions include four new inpatient units, an expanded 18-bed medical intensive care unit and three medical/surgical units.

All of the hospital's 176 inpatient rooms now are private, and new inpatient rooms are equipped with smart room technology.

Other work included 14 new and renovated operating rooms and four new rooms for cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology and interventional radiology, officials said.

Modernized areas include consult space for patients with chronic illness, such as congestive heart failure and diabetes; a centralized testing area offering easy access to diagnostic exams; a new breast care center with expanded capacity; new physical rehabilitation and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation departments; and an expanded endoscopy area.

The project also boosted energy efficiency at the hospital and added green roofs to provide insulation and absorb rainwater.

The hospital campus opened in 1979. Later additions included the outpatient pavilion in 2001, cardiac care center in 2005 and new emergency department in 2007.