Dawn Patrol: Packers crush Bears 35-14

The Packers' Josh Hawkins breaks up a pass intended for the Bears' Deonte Thompson during the second half of Thursday's game in Green Bay. The Bears lost 35-14. Associated Press

Packers strike often against Bears

How bad was it for the Bears Thursday night at Lambeau Field? A 45-minute lightning delay at the end of the first quarter was one of their early highlights in the 195th meeting with the Packers. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's full take on the 35-14 loss here.

U-46 board member likens American flag to toilet paper

Elgin Area School District U-46 board member Traci O'Neal Ellis has drawn online support and ire for a post on her personal Facebook page commenting on the NFL player protests of the national anthem. Full story.

Aurora man gets 60 years for fatally shooting girlfriend

Christopher M. Whetstone, 49, was sentenced Thursday for the 2014 murder of 22-year-old Rachel Taylor. Full story.

Veterans find both sorrow and healing at memorial replica in Des Plaines

It's half the size of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., but "The Wall That Heals" traveling exhibit in the suburbs this week still seems to stretch endlessly with the names of 58,267 military members killed in the war. Full story.

FBI nabs one of two suspects in bank robbery spree

An intense FBI manhunt for a pair of serial bank robbers believed responsible for 13 heists in the suburbs this year -- including seven this month alone -- hit pay dirt Wednesday with the capture of one of the suspects. Full story.

Schaumburg man who battered baby sentenced to probation

In exchange for his guilty plea, Richard Garcia, 24, was sentenced to 30 months' probation and ordered to attend parenting and anger management classes, court records show. Full story.

Arlington Heights police looking into 2nd suspicious incident in two months

Police in Arlington Heights are investigating reports of a white man in his 20s or 30s who solicited favors from two different girls six weeks apart. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 61 degrees this morning. Highs today in the upper 60s, with lows tonight in the mid 50s. Full story.

Traffic

No delays to report early Friday. Widening and reconstruction work is scheduled to cause restrictions in all directions at the intersection of Dundee, Wheeling, and McHenry roads in Wheeling until Saturday. Full traffic.

Cubs eliminate Cards from playoff contention

The Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention when Leonys Martin leapt at the center-field fence to rob Paul DeJong of a tying home run with two outs in the 11th inning, preserving the Cubs' 2-1 win in St. Louis on Thursday night. Full story.

White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon had shoulder surgery this week. - Associated Press/July 25, 2017

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday after being diagnosed with bursitis in his left shoulder. "I'll definitely be back to pitch next year," Rodon said. "No doubt about that." Read beat writer Scot Gregor's full take here.