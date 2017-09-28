Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/28/2017 8:15 PM

Veterans find sorrow, healing at Vietnam Wall replica in Des Plaines

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video "We regret to inform you"

    Video: "We regret to inform you"

  • People gather at the opening ceremony Thursday for "The Wall That Heals" traveling Vietnam Wall replica in Des Plaines.

      People gather at the opening ceremony Thursday for "The Wall That Heals" traveling Vietnam Wall replica in Des Plaines.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Bill Christiansen, a former Army Ranger and president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 311, salutes the American flag Thursday at the opening ceremony for "The Wall That Heals" in Des Plaines.

      Bill Christiansen, a former Army Ranger and president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 311, salutes the American flag Thursday at the opening ceremony for "The Wall That Heals" in Des Plaines.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

It's half the size of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., but "The Wall That Heals" traveling exhibit in the suburbs this week still seems to stretch endlessly with the names of 58,267 military members killed in the war.

The wall brought feelings of sorrow and healing for Vietnam veterans visiting the exhibit Thursday at Lake Park Pavilion in Des Plaines for an opening ceremony.

Gurnee resident Ned Ricks -- a 23-year-old captain in the Army during the war -- feels responsible for one name: Tom Blatz, a married 19-year-old from Kentucky serving in the unit he led.

"As long as Tommy's name is on the wall, it counts for something," Ricks said. "As long as I'm alive, I'll remember him."

Though the memory still brings Ricks to tears, the wall also helps bring healing for veterans of the war, he said.

"That conflict still divides our country," he said. "By the wall coming out here, it gives us a chance to reconnect."

Of the more than 58,000 killed in the war, two dozen were from Des Plaines. The opening ceremony honored these 24 men and others with music from Chicago Police Department's Bagpipes and Drums of the Emerald Society, a speech from retired Army Major Gen. James Mukoyama and a reading of the names by VFW Post 2992 Cmdr. Mike Lake and American Legion Squadron 36 Cmdr. Kevin O'Connell.

"Twenty-four boys who never became husbands, fathers or even grandparents," Lake said.

Before the ceremony, Des Plaines resident Alfred Kolodziej, who served in the Marine Corps, remembered being spat on when he returned home. It wasn't until nine years ago that he joined a veterans group and began wearing his military attire. He still hasn't visited the memorial in Washington, D.C., though he plans to visit with his daughter some day.

"I've never seen the real one because I don't think I could handle it," Kolodziej said.

But visiting the traveling memorial was bringing him healing by visiting with other veterans, he said.

"We're the only ones that know what we went through and experienced," Kolodziej said. "When we get together, it makes you feel better."

The wall and exhibit will be at Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St. in Des Plaines, until Sunday. A wreath ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Friday; a candlelight ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, and a closing ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account