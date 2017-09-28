Veterans find sorrow, healing at Vietnam Wall replica in Des Plaines

It's half the size of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., but "The Wall That Heals" traveling exhibit in the suburbs this week still seems to stretch endlessly with the names of 58,267 military members killed in the war.

The wall brought feelings of sorrow and healing for Vietnam veterans visiting the exhibit Thursday at Lake Park Pavilion in Des Plaines for an opening ceremony.

Gurnee resident Ned Ricks -- a 23-year-old captain in the Army during the war -- feels responsible for one name: Tom Blatz, a married 19-year-old from Kentucky serving in the unit he led.

"As long as Tommy's name is on the wall, it counts for something," Ricks said. "As long as I'm alive, I'll remember him."

Though the memory still brings Ricks to tears, the wall also helps bring healing for veterans of the war, he said.

"That conflict still divides our country," he said. "By the wall coming out here, it gives us a chance to reconnect."

Of the more than 58,000 killed in the war, two dozen were from Des Plaines. The opening ceremony honored these 24 men and others with music from Chicago Police Department's Bagpipes and Drums of the Emerald Society, a speech from retired Army Major Gen. James Mukoyama and a reading of the names by VFW Post 2992 Cmdr. Mike Lake and American Legion Squadron 36 Cmdr. Kevin O'Connell.

"Twenty-four boys who never became husbands, fathers or even grandparents," Lake said.

Before the ceremony, Des Plaines resident Alfred Kolodziej, who served in the Marine Corps, remembered being spat on when he returned home. It wasn't until nine years ago that he joined a veterans group and began wearing his military attire. He still hasn't visited the memorial in Washington, D.C., though he plans to visit with his daughter some day.

"I've never seen the real one because I don't think I could handle it," Kolodziej said.

But visiting the traveling memorial was bringing him healing by visiting with other veterans, he said.

"We're the only ones that know what we went through and experienced," Kolodziej said. "When we get together, it makes you feel better."

The wall and exhibit will be at Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St. in Des Plaines, until Sunday. A wreath ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Friday; a candlelight ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, and a closing ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.