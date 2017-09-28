Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/28/2017 6:56 PM

Schaumburg man who battered baby gets probation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Richard Garcia

    Richard Garcia

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Schaumburg man who authorities say physically abused a 2-month-old has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a child.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Richard Garcia, 24, was sentenced to 30 months' probation and ordered to attend parenting and anger management classes, court records show.

The judge issued an order of protection requiring Garcia to stay away from the boy until March 2022, according to court records.

Prosecutors said the baby's grandmother was his primary caregiver because the infant's mother had postpartum depression. They say Garcia became frustrated after he was unsuccessful in burping the baby, who authorities say suffered bruising on his back.

Garcia must also pay $634 in fines, according to court records.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account