Schaumburg man who battered baby gets probation

A Schaumburg man who authorities say physically abused a 2-month-old has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a child.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Richard Garcia, 24, was sentenced to 30 months' probation and ordered to attend parenting and anger management classes, court records show.

The judge issued an order of protection requiring Garcia to stay away from the boy until March 2022, according to court records.

Prosecutors said the baby's grandmother was his primary caregiver because the infant's mother had postpartum depression. They say Garcia became frustrated after he was unsuccessful in burping the baby, who authorities say suffered bruising on his back.

Garcia must also pay $634 in fines, according to court records.