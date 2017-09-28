Car hits U-46 school bus in Bartlett, no students injured

hello

No students were injured Thursday morning when a car rear-ended a school bus in Bartlett, officials said.

The bus was stopped at railroad tracks on westbound Stearns Road about 9 a.m. when it was hit by the car, Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said.

Nine Kenyon Woods Middle School students were on board, Elgin Area School District U-46 spokeswoman Mary Fergus said. Students were evaluated by paramedics at the scene, and nobody was taken to the hospital.

The students were picked up by another bus and taken to school by 10 a.m., Fergus said. Their families were notified of the crash.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Pretkelis said.