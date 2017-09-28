Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/28/2017 11:01 AM

Car hits U-46 school bus in Bartlett, no students injured

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A School District U-46 bus heading to Kenyon Woods Middle School was rear-ended Thursday morning on Stearns Road. None of the nine students on board were injured.

      A School District U-46 bus heading to Kenyon Woods Middle School was rear-ended Thursday morning on Stearns Road. None of the nine students on board were injured.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

No students were injured Thursday morning when a car rear-ended a school bus in Bartlett, officials said.

The bus was stopped at railroad tracks on westbound Stearns Road about 9 a.m. when it was hit by the car, Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said.

Nine Kenyon Woods Middle School students were on board, Elgin Area School District U-46 spokeswoman Mary Fergus said. Students were evaluated by paramedics at the scene, and nobody was taken to the hospital.

The students were picked up by another bus and taken to school by 10 a.m., Fergus said. Their families were notified of the crash.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Pretkelis said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account