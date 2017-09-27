FBI: Man has robbed 5 suburban banks in 9 days

hello

Authorities are searching for this man the FBI said is suspected of robbing five banks in nine days across the suburbs. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are searching for this man the FBI said is suspected of robbing five banks in nine days across the suburbs, including Glen Ellyn, Rolling Meadows, Westchester, Lisle and Plainfield. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are searching for this man the FBI said is suspected of robbing five banks in nine days across the suburbs, including Glen Ellyn, Rolling Meadows, Westchester, Lisle and Plainfield. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are searching for this man the FBI said is suspected of robbing five banks in nine days across the suburbs, including Glen Ellyn, Rolling Meadows, Westchester, Lisle and Plainfield. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are looking for a serial bank robber who stole from two suburban banks Tuesday.

The FBI said the suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 22W151 Butterfield Road in Glen Ellyn at 1:20 p.m., and the Fifth Third Bank at 1801 Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows at 6 p.m.

The man is believed to have robbed five banks in nine days. The FBI said he is also suspected of robberies at the following locations:

• TCF Bank at 1156 Maple Ave. in Lisle about 7 p.m. Sept. 18.

• TCF Bank at 2128 Mannheim Road in Westchester at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 20.

• US Bank at 13521 S. Route 59 in Plainfield at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 23.

The man is described as black, in his 20s to 30s and about 6 feet 3 inches tall. On Monday, he wore a long-sleeved, button-down red shirt, dark sunglasses, black hat, black tie and dark pants, authorities said.

He has been seen at other banks waiting near the teller counter before walking away for an unknown reason, FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said.

"When someone commits a bank robbery, it places many individuals at risk of injury or worse," Croon said in a news release. "Bank employees, customers, civilians, responding law enforcement, and others are all in danger during the course of and after a bank robbery."

The FBI is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Call (312) 421-6700, or go to the website tips.fbi.gov.