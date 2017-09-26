U-46 walk to benefit homeless students

Walkers and runners will lace up Sunday in support of Elgin Area School District U-46 students.

The third annual "Let's Move Elgin" promotes a healthy lifestyle and raises money for U-46's Project Access, which supports homeless students by providing them equal access to education and all programs and preserving their dignity.

"The goal of the program is to remove barriers for students to enroll, attend and succeed in school," said Maggie Schroeder, Project Access coordinator. "We do whatever we can to help students who are in homeless situations to have every opportunity and chance for success in school."

Project Access supports more than 800 U-46 students in temporary living situations in any given school year. Monetary donations made to Project Access helps students participate in extracurricular activities and provides supplies for projects. A portion of the proceeds from "Let's Move Elgin" will provide life necessities and set up programs for students.

The event will feature a Kids Fun Run, music, food, a visit from retired professional football players from Chicago, and a battle of the bands performance at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. It is open to students, families and the entire community.

Registration for the 5K walk/run is $45. U-46 students can register online for free before Wednesday. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

Children younger than 8 interested in participating in the fun run must register, but there is no charge. The fun run kicks off at 7:50 a.m.

Bands comprising middle school and high school students will perform from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Students will have the chance to win a $500 gift card to a local music store.

For more information, visit letsmoveelgin.com.