Grant Township and Fox Lake hold Fall Festival Oct. 1

Grant Township and the village of Fox Lake will host a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

The festival will take place at the Grant Township Center, 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside.

Admission and parking are free.

The event will feature vendors and crafters, food, the Patch 22 petting zoo, pony rides, RC Juggle Entertainment, inflatables by Bella's Bouncies, a pie-eating contest, hay rides and other activities for the whole family. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Bob from Soundwave Entertainment.

The Busy Brain Museum will be on hand, and the Grant Township Highway Department will present a Touch-a-Truck event, allowing children to get hands-on with specialized vehicles. The Fox Lake Fire Protection District will also have an emergency vehicle display and demonstrations.

A pancake breakfast will be hosted by the Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department from 8 a.m. to noon that day, at Station 3, 26603 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside. Admission to the breakfast is $8, $6 for seniors and children, and free for children 3 and younger.

For more information, visit www.granttownshipcenter.org.