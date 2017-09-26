Dawn Patrol: Cubs' magic number down to 1

Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester gave up one run over six innings Monday night in a 10-2 win in St. Louis. Associated Press

Cubs counting on healthy rotation as magic number falls to 1

While the Cubs' starting rotation hasn't been as dominant as it was last year, manager Joe Maddon said it will be all about health going into a near-certain postseason run. The Cubs won 10-2 against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night, cutting their magic number to 1. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

Two people dead in Glendale Heights shooting

Police found two people dead and a third injured after a Saturday night shooting in Glendale Heights, authorities said Monday. Police found Jonathan Frandsen dead of multiple gunshot wounds. A woman who lives at the home, Michelle Vollman, was found conscious with multiple gunshot wounds. A third person, Matthew Rose, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Full story here.

Lisle woman dies after being struck by car

Brandeis C. DeBroeck, 26, of Lisle was killed Friday night when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, police said Monday. The driver of the car was a 69-year-old woman from Naperville. Full story here.

Habitat for Humanity supporters to rappel Schaumburg building

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, brave souls can take on a new personal challenge by rappelling from the top of a 21-story office building located at 425 N. Martingale Road in Schaumburg. The event helps those in need of affordable housing locally and in hurricane-ravaged Texas through the fundraiser organized by Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley. Full story here.

- Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Wheeling is deadlocked on whether to build a bridge to 17 acres of undeveloped land near the intersection of Lake-Cook Road and Milwaukee Avenue. Some village leaders want to see concrete plans for the site before approving construction of a $1.2 million bridge.

Wheeling officials are in the middle of a debate over the construction of a bridge near at the intersection of Lake-Cook Road and Milwaukee Avenue. Should the village build a bridge providing access to the site or wait for concrete development plans to emerge before spending the money? Full story here.

Circle K developers ask Grayslake to postpone vote

The developers behind a proposed gas station and convenience mart at Route 83 and Lake Street in Grayslake asked officials to postpone a decision on the project. The village board was to vote on the project tonight. Full story here.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 officials are considering whether to build an addition to Monroe Middle School to house preschoolers.

Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 officials are developing plans to move preschool programs from the Jefferson Early Childhood Center into an $18 million addition that would expand Monroe Middle School into Graf Park. The proposed addition is facing opposition from some neighbors who do not like the idea of disturbing open green space. Full story here.

The Bulls' Robin Lopez poses for a portrait during media day on Monday at the Advocate Center in Chicago - Associated Press

It wasn't exactly a festive atmosphere Monday at the Advocate Center for the Bulls' media day. Whether or not the rebuilding project pays off in the long run, this season should feature plenty of losing. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.