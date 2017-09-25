Breaking News Bar
 
Lisle woman dies after being struck by car

Daily Herald report

A 26-year-old Lisle woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, police said Monday.

Brandeis C. DeBroeck, of the 2000 block of Windsor Drive, was crossing Maple Avenue at Benedictine Parkway about 8:20 p.m. when she was struck by a car traveling east on Maple.

Witnesses told police the traffic signal was green for east-west traffic along Maple. The driver of the car that struck DeBroeck was a 69-year-old woman from Naperville.

The motorist told police she didn't see DeBroeck in the crosswalk until her vehicle struck her.

DeBroeck was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville where she was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

Additional emergency responders, including Lisle-Woodridge firefighters and DuPage County sheriff's police, assisted Lisle police.

No citations have been issued, police said.

Immediately after the initial accident, two other vehicles were involved in a separate crash.

