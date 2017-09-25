Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/25/2017 4:39 PM

Two people dead in Glendale Heights shooting

Daily Herald report

Police found two people dead and third person injured after a Saturday night shooting in Glendale Heights, authorities said Monday.

Glendale Heights police said they responded about 8:30 p.m. to the report of a disturbance inside a townhouse on the 1400 block of Golfview Drive.

When they arrived, they found Jonathan Frandsen dead of multiple gunshot wounds. A woman who lives at the home, Michelle Vollman, was found conscious with multiple gunshot wounds.

A third person, Matthew Rose, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Sgt. George Pappas declined to provide details about what authorities believe happened.

"It was more of a domestic situation," Pappas said. "It wasn't just a random act."

"It's kind of like somebody was a scorned person," he said.

Pappas said he didn't have ages for Vollman, Frandsen and Rose. He also didn't have hometowns for Frandsen and Rose.

Vollman was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the shooting in conjunction with the county coroner's office and the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force.

