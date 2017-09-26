Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/26/2017 2:26 PM

Chicago men charged in Wheaton armed robbery

  • Carlos Martice Moore

  • Phillip J. Smith

Daily Herald report

Two Chicago men are accused of robbing Wheaton residents at gunpoint in the driveway of their home seven months ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Carlos Martice Moore, 26, was arrested Sept. 20 on felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

An arrest warrant with the same felony charges was issued for the second suspect, Phillip J. Smith, 25, according to a city news release. He is wanted on a $500,000 bond and is being held in Cook County jail on unrelated charges.

The men are charged with fleeing the home on Gallant Court with the residents' vehicle 10:15 p.m. Feb. 22. Wheaton police officers recovered evidence from the scene, according to the release.

