Dawn Patrol: Nekritz bows out of race; Bears beat Steelers

Nekritz bows out of crowded Illinois attorney general race

Despite expressing interest in running for Illinois attorney general, outgoing state lawmaker Elaine Nekritz won't be seeking the position after all. "I've decided against it, it was a family decision," Nekritz, a Northbrook Democrat, told the Daily Herald yesterday. Full story.

Elgin cemetery walk brings local history to life

Each fall, the stories of Elgin's historic dead emerge from their graves at the Bluff City Cemetery. Their spirits -- embodied by skillful volunteers -- shared tales of the past yesterday at the 30th Elgin Cemetery Walk. Full story.

Missing 83-year-old man returned home, Des Plaines police say

A man who was reported missing over the weekend in Des Plaines was found about three hours later, authorities said. Police said 83-year-old Seung Lyu returned to this home shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. A detective visited the home for a well-being check and found he did not need to be hospitalized. Full story.

Fire breaks out at Fox Valley Ice Arena

An early-morning fire yesterday drew firefighters from multiple suburbs to Geneva's Fox Valley Ice Arena, where a refrigeration compressor was damaged in the blaze. No one was injured. Full story.

Bears win roller-coaster game over Steelers in OT

The Chicago Bears gave away a touchdown, had another called back when the edge of Tarik Cohen's shoe might have touched the sideline and completed just 1 pass to a wide receiver. But they still managed to win for the first time in 2017, handing the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss, 23-17 in overtime at steamy Soldier Field. Full story.

Rozner: There was a will and Bears found a way

The Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers provided all three rings yesterday at Soldier Field, an event replete with political protests, penalties aplenty and pungently poor play, writes columnist Barry Rozner. Add in one of the worst moments in Bears history and a furious finish, and the 23-17 victory over Pittsburgh was at least memorable when it wasn't downright ridiculous. Read his full take here.

Quintana, Cubs reduce magic number to 2

"It's the playoffs -- already -- for this team," declared Ben Zobrist after the Chicago Cubs' 5-0 victory yesterday over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. The Cubs took three of four over the weekend. Jose Quintana, who is looking to pitch in his first postseason, helped the Cubs reduce their magic number to clinch the National League Central to 2 by tossing a complete-game 3-hitter. Full story.

White Sox's Giolito strong in win over Washington

If all of their prospects take the same development path as Lucas Giolito, the Chicago White Sox are going to be a team to reckon with in the very near future, writes beat writer Scot Gregor. Giolito came through with another quality start yesterday, lifting the Sox to an 8-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field. Read his full take here.