Missing 83-year-old man returned home, Des Plaines police say

Des Plaines police said a man who was reported missing Saturday afternoon was found about three hours later.

Police said 83-year-old Seung Lyu returned to this home shortly after 4 p.m. Police said a detective visited the home for a well-being check and found he did not need to be hospitalized.

An Amber Alert was issued for Lyu, who suffers from dementia.

Prior to the report, Lyu was last seen at the Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles, according to the alert. He was driving north on North Greenwood Avenue in a dark gray, four-door, 2008 Honda Pilot, officials said.