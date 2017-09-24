Breaking News Bar
 
Fire breaks out at Fox Valley Ice Arena

Daily Herald report

An early-morning fire Sunday drew firefighters from multiple suburbs to Geneva's Fox Valley Ice Arena, where a refrigeration compressor was damaged in the blaze.

No one was injured.

Geneva firefighters responded to a fire alarm at about 6:26 a.m. The first arriving fire company found heavy black smoke from the roof. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

The fire was contained to the refrigeration compressor room, according to a release issued Sunday. The cause is under investigation, and damage estimates are still being calculated.

The ice arena resumed partial operations in the morning and was expected to resume full operations sometime later in the day.

Because of the size of the building, the fire resulted in a call for additional manpower. Firefighters from Batavia, St. Charles, Elburn, West Chicago, Fermilab, South Elgin, Elgin, Wheaton, Bartlett and North Aurora assisted.

