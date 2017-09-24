New library project underway

Construction of the new $18 million Lake Villa District Library is underway. Work began last week to install a construction fence around the property at 140 N. Munn Road on the east side of Crooked Lake, just north of Grand Avenue in Lindenhurst. That will be followed by a silt fence to protect wetlands and control erosion in advance of clearing the site of invasive buckthorn and scrub trees. Construction is expected to take about 16 months. The current library at 1001 E. Grand Ave. has been appraised and will be offered for sale at a later date. Visit www.lvdl.org for more information.