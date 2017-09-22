Rail Safety Week to see enforcement, education efforts by police

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police is coordinating the fourth statewide Illinois Rail Safety Week, Sept. 24-30. The Union Pacific and CN railroads, along with state, county, and local law enforcement agencies, aim to educate citizens about safety around railway crossings and trains.

In Illinois during 2016, there were 101 crossing collisions resulting in 43 injuries and 24 fatalities, and 41 trespasser incidents that resulted in 19 injuries and 22 fatalities. Illinois ranked second in the nation in vehicle collision fatalities and seventh in trespasser fatalities. More than 86 percent of collisions occur at crossings with active warning devices, and 95 percent of deaths involve a driver trying to beat a train, or people trespassing.

Rolling Meadows and Buffalo Grove police were among agencies announcing that officers will be focusing extra enforcement attention on grade crossings and distributing literature on train safety.

For more information, visit www.illinoisrailsafetyweek.org.