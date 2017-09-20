Breaking News Bar
 
Home staging professionals redecorate WINGS shelter in Schaumburg

  • Rod Pickett of Elk Grove Village puts together a computer station at a WINGS refuge in Schaumburg as part of a group of 17 home stagers from International Association of Home Staging Professionals during the annual Worldwide Staging Service Week. The local chapter selected WINGS as its charity this year.

  • Terri Votanek of Lake Barrington sorts through materials that will go into the WINGS refuge in Schaumburg as part of a group of 17 home stagers from International Association of Home Staging Professionals during the annual Worldwide Staging Service Week. The local chapter selected WINGS as its charity this year.

  • Terri Votanek of Lake Barrington works on putting window treatments up at a WINGS refuge in Schaumburg as part of a group of 17 home stagers from International Association of Home Staging Professionals during their annual Worldwide Staging Service Week. The local chapter selected WINGS as its charity this year.

Daily Herald report

Volunteers Wednesday redecorated a WINGS home for victims of domestic violence in Schaumburg, with the goal of making the road to recovery more healing and uplifting.

With this being Worldwide Staging Service Week, the local chapter of the International Association of Home Staging Professionals chose WINGS as its charity for this year, and members donated their time and resources to beautify the home. Those aiding Wednesday's effort included CORT Furniture, Sherwin-Williams, Rod Pickett Photography, Bio Tile, Art Stevenson, Junk Remedy and Littman Bros. Lighting/Dave Miller.

WINGS is the largest domestic violence housing agency in the state of Illinois. Based in Palatine, WINGS provides housing, integrated services, education and advocacy to end domestic violence through 45 locations in the Chicago area.

