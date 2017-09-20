Home staging professionals redecorate WINGS shelter in Schaumburg

Volunteers Wednesday redecorated a WINGS home for victims of domestic violence in Schaumburg, with the goal of making the road to recovery more healing and uplifting.

With this being Worldwide Staging Service Week, the local chapter of the International Association of Home Staging Professionals chose WINGS as its charity for this year, and members donated their time and resources to beautify the home. Those aiding Wednesday's effort included CORT Furniture, Sherwin-Williams, Rod Pickett Photography, Bio Tile, Art Stevenson, Junk Remedy and Littman Bros. Lighting/Dave Miller.

WINGS is the largest domestic violence housing agency in the state of Illinois. Based in Palatine, WINGS provides housing, integrated services, education and advocacy to end domestic violence through 45 locations in the Chicago area.