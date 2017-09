Buffalo Grove Panera Bread moving to Palatine

The Panera Bread at 1228 W. Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove, just west of Buffalo Grove High School, is preparing to move to the northeast corner of Rand and Dundee roads in Palatine about 1.8 miles west sometime this fall or early winter.

Restaurant manager Matt Buchanan said signs announcing the move are already up inside, though no exact dates for the closing of the old site or the opening of the new have been set.

The new location will neighbor a Mattress Firm and Verizon store, he said.