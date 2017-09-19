Parolees get assistance from Elgin police social services

Zlatko Kasapovic was lost -- literally and figuratively -- when he was paroled from prison Friday and made his way to an Elgin halfway house.

The former Loves Park resident had no money, let alone a job or a home, after he spiraled into cocaine addiction and a drug-related prison sentence three years ago.

Kasapovic was among six parolees at the "Re-Entry Collaborative" meeting Tuesday in Elgin spearheaded by the police social services unit's parole program, which is intended to help people make a successful re-entry into society. The meeting at the Centre of Elgin included several nonprofits.

"I'm lost, to be honest with you," Kasapovic said shortly after walking in. "I don't know if they can help."

By the time he walked out three hours later, the 46-year-old former carpenter knew he could get a bus pass from police social services and clothes from the PADS homeless shelter. He could use the internet and get help with his resume at Gail Borden Public Library and find assistance with his job search at Business and Career Services Inc. in Arlington Heights. Building Families Together in Streamwood would provide guidance with family reunification.

"I'm glad I came," he said. "It's a lot to do, but I have to do one thing at a time."

Elgin's parole program -- which is voluntary and separate from the state parole division -- includes four social workers and six to 10 officers who are mentors for the parolees. The program is modeled after the one administered by Rockford police, Lt. Rick Ciganek said.

"For us the benefit is pretty obvious," Ciganek said. "It's the benefit to the community from (the parolees) not going back to committing crimes."

The program remains a work in progress and many of the initial 15 parolees dropped out, hence the collaborative effort to reach out to more people, police social worker JoAnn Stingley said. Other partners are Renz Addiction Counseling Center, St. James AME Church and the Coalition of Elgin Religious Leaders.

Staying off the street isn't easy when all you've known are crime's easy payouts, said Jermaine Jones, 27, of Chicago, who got out of prison about a week ago and also is living in an Elgin halfway house. "I'm still struggling with realizing the streets is not worth it," Jones said.

Earnell Brown, 31, of Elgin knows what that feels like. Now board president for Building Families Together, Brown said he spent 10 years in and out of prison before deciding -- above all else -- he wanted to remain free.

It's up to each parolee to decide that for themselves, too, he said.

"It's not going to be easy," Brown said. "This is one of the hardest things I had to do in my life because it took getting over me, dealing with me, talking to me, living with me. ... Finding out who I am."

The key for him, Brown said, was to begin volunteering in the community and making connections that led to jobs. "A little bit of hard work will go a long way," he said. "A lot of hard work will get you there."