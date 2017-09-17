Breaking News Bar
 
Crash near Lakemoor late Saturday kills two

Daily Herald report

McHenry County authorities are investigating a crash that killed two men late Saturday near Lakemoor.

McHenry Fire and Rescue and McHenry County Sheriff's deputies were called about 11:48 p.m. to the 1400 block of Lily Lake Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found two men dead at the scene, authorities said. One had been thrown from the vehicle, and the second had to be extricated, authorities said Sunday. Both were pronounced dead about 12:05 a.m., according to McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski.

A third man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Majewski said.

The identities of the two men killed are being withheld pending notification of family members.

