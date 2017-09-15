U-46 kicks off monthlong celebration of Latino culture

A monthlong celebration of Latino culture began Friday in Elgin Area School District U-46 where more than half the nearly 40,000 students are Latino.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates their culture through student projects, assemblies and presentations running through Oct. 15. It will include Latino leaders who will share stories and life lessons to inspire students.

"Our Hispanic students' rich cultural background is celebrated throughout the year but it's important to take time for some special activities ... to enhance and inspire learning for all our students," U-46 Chief Executive Officer Tony Sanders said.

Five middle schools and three high schools will host Latino Leadership Assemblies in U-46's English Language Learners program.

Andres Lara, a motivational speaker dubbed "The Cuban Guy," will talk to middle school students and parents. Lara will share his story of overcoming obstacles while fleeing from Cuba for America alone at 16 without money or shelter. He will describe how he became a motivational speaker inspiring audiences worldwide.

He will speak to families from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Elgin High School auditorium, 1200 Maroon Drive. Childcare will be offered for children 5 to 10. The presentation will be in Spanish with interpretation in English. A representative from the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute will answer questions about college and career readiness.

Shayla Rivera, an aerospace engineer and former NASA rocket scientist, will talk to high school students about her life as a scientist and becoming a writer, comedian, actor, producer, and TV host. Community events and other activities are sponsored by the English Language Learners department and the Bilingual Parent Advisory Council:

• Fiesta, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Channing Elementary School, 63 S. Channing St., Elgin.

• School and community celebration, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Century Oaks, 1235 Braeburn Drive, Elgin

• Lara, ELL Latino Leadership Assembly, 9 to 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at Abbott Middle School, 949 Van St., Elgin; 11:27 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Tuesday at Kimball Middle School, 451 N. McLean Blvd., Elgin; 1:48 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. Tuesday at Larsen Middle School, 665 Dundee Ave., Elgin; 9 to 10:33 a.m. Wednesday at Ellis Middle School, 225 S. Liberty St., Elgin; 1:48 to 3:21 p.m. Wednesday at Tefft Middle School, 1100 Shirley Ave., Streamwood; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elgin High School.

• Rivera, ELL Latino Leadership Assembly, 8:35 to 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at Larkin High School, 1475 Larkin Ave., Elgin; 11:20 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at Elgin High School; 8:35 to 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at Streamwood High School, 701 W. Schaumburg Road.

• Hispanic Heritage Celebration, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12. at Ellis Middle School.