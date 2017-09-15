Huntley mom says 4-year-old daughter was slapped by school employee

A Huntley mother says her 4-year-old daughter was slapped in the face by a male bus aide working for the Huntley school district.

Rosa White, whose daughter attends preschool at Chesak Elementary School in Lake in the Hills, said it happened two weeks ago when her daughter was being dropped off after school to day care.

"She immediately went to the assistant director in the day care and told her," said White, who works as a teacher's assistant at another school district.

"She is traumatized," White said about her daughter, who is a special-needs student.

White said she notified the school's principal and Huntley Community School District 158 Superintendent John Burkey immediately and filed a police report. She said Burkey told her the employee "will never be around kids in the Huntley district."

A District 158 spokesman said Friday a video recording from the bus confirmed there was inappropriate physical contact and that officials are taking disciplinary action against the employee.

"Acting with the safety of students as our top priority, the district immediately removed the employee from the student environment and contacted authorities," spokesman Dan Armstrong said. "It was inappropriate and as with all allegations of misconduct, the district takes it very seriously and will act in accordance with our policy to the most serious extent."