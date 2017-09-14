Three charged in armed robbery at Buffalo Grove locksmith

Charges were filed Thursday against three men accused of restraining an employee at a Buffalo Grove business while armed, and then fleeing with several containers of key fobs Wednesday night, authorities said.

Buffalo Grove officials released information Thursday about what was taken in the armed robbery on the 1500 block of North Barclay Road, at a locksmith that specializes in keyless entry remotes.

Facing charges in connection with the robbery are 21-year-old twin brothers, Jamaal S. Anderson and Jaquan S. Anderson, both of the 800 block of 14th Street, North Chicago, and Jhashi Adorno, 19, of the 200 block of Green Bay Road, Waukegan.

Each man is charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, armed violence, burglary, theft, and unlawful restraint, according to a news release from the Buffalo Grove Police Department Thursday evening.

Police said the men entered the unlocked business, restrained the worker and loaded the containers of key fobs into a U-Haul truck. Buffalo Grove police, who were called at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the suspects fled in the truck but soon were spotted by officers near Half Day Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire.

Officers followed the U-Haul, which crashed into three other vehicles, police said. Nearby officers, police dogs and a helicopter were used to help track the suspects until they were eventually captured.

Buffalo Grove police said officers recovered two handguns from the crash scene, one of which was a BB gun. The key fobs, which were not programmed and unusable, were recovered from inside the U-Haul, according to authorities.

An investigation into the armed robbery continued Thursday, police said. No injuries were reported at the locksmith business or where the crash occurred.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the wreck. Authorities said no one else is suspected in the armed robbery.

Each of the men is scheduled to appear in Lake County bond court Friday.