updated: 9/13/2017 11:53 PM

Suspects arrested in Buffalo Grove armed robbery after hourslong manhunt

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Three suspects who police say fled after restraining a store employee and loading stolen merchandise onto U-Haul truck were arrested Wednesday.

Police at about 7:30 p.m. were called about a report of an armed robbery at a Buffalo Grove business, according to a news release. Three suspects reportedly arrived at the store in a U-Haul truck and entered the unlocked business on the 1500 block of North Barclay Road, according to the release.

The employee was restrained while the suspects stole items from the store and loaded them onto the truck, police said. There were no injuries.

The suspects took off in the truck but were spotted by police soon after near Aptakisic Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire, police said. Officers followed the truck, which crashed into three other vehicles.

Surrounding police departments, canines and a police helicopter were used to help track the suspects as they fled on foot, according to the news release.

The area outside the store and portions of Milwaukee Avenue were shut down during the search.

College of Lake County's Southlake campus in Vernon Hills was on lockdown from about 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The college posted an alert to its Facebook and Twitter pages about 7 p.m. Wednesday warning students the campus was on lockdown for a threatening situation.

"Dangerous conditions exist nearby that require locking all exterior doors at this campus;Stay inside;Check email," an alert on its Facebook and page read.

Neither Buffalo Grove nor Lincolnshire police were not immediately available to comment.

