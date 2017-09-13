Breaking News Bar
 
CLC Southlake campus on lockdown while police seek 3 armed suspects

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

College of Lake County's Southlake campus in Vernon Hills is on lockdown Wednesday night while Lincolnshire police search for three armed suspects in the area, officials say.

The college posted an alert to its Facebook and Twitter pages about 7 p.m. Wednesday warning students the campus was on lockdown for a threatening situation.

"Dangerous conditions exist nearby that require locking all exterior doors at this campus; stay inside; check email," the alert read.

The situation started in Buffalo Grove and it is unknown whether there are any injuries, Lincolnshire police said.

Buffalo Grove police were not immediately available to comment.

This is a developing story; check back at dailyherald.com for updates.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

