Elgin, American Legion Post 57 honor those lost on 9/11

The American Legion and the city of Elgin remembered the victims of Sept. 11 with a ceremony Monday at City Hall Plaza behind the Robert Gilliam Municipal Complex.

"When I woke up this morning, it was hard for me to believe that 16 years had passed since that fateful day," said Tricia Dieringer of American Legion Post 57 as she opened the ceremony. "We need to remember, and that's why we have this program every year, not so much to remember the horror of that day, but to remember the resiliency that our nation has always had."

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti joined police, fire, local officials, veterans and relatives at the ceremony. Musical interludes included the national anthem, "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes and taps by a bugler.

The ceremony was closed by the ringing of a fire bell honoring first responders, civilians and members of the military who died in the attacks and the aftermath.

U.S. and state flags were flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset Monday.