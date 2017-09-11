Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/11/2017 1:34 PM

Elgin, American Legion Post 57 honor those lost on 9/11

  • Craig Essick of Elgin salutes as the colors are posted during Elgin's Sept. 11 remembrance Monday. Essick, an Army veteran, is commander of Elgin American Legion Post 57.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Don Sleeman of Elgin American Legion Post 57 plays taps on the bugle during Elgin's Sept. 11 remembrance Monday.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • The Elgin Police color guard posts the colors during Elgin's Sept. 11 ceremony Monday.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Elgin firefighter Kanen Terry rings the bell to honor those who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during Elgin's remembrance ceremony Monday.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The American Legion and the city of Elgin remembered the victims of Sept. 11 with a ceremony Monday at City Hall Plaza behind the Robert Gilliam Municipal Complex.

"When I woke up this morning, it was hard for me to believe that 16 years had passed since that fateful day," said Tricia Dieringer of American Legion Post 57 as she opened the ceremony. "We need to remember, and that's why we have this program every year, not so much to remember the horror of that day, but to remember the resiliency that our nation has always had."

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti joined police, fire, local officials, veterans and relatives at the ceremony. Musical interludes included the national anthem, "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes and taps by a bugler.

The ceremony was closed by the ringing of a fire bell honoring first responders, civilians and members of the military who died in the attacks and the aftermath.

U.S. and state flags were flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset Monday.

