Bartlett man identified in fatal crash near Sugar Grove

A Bartlett man who died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sugar Grove has been identified as 36-year-old Yonathan M. Contreras, authorities said Monday.

Contreras was driving a 2003 Acura west on Scott Road about 3:25 p.m. Saturday when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the Harter Road intersection, according to the Kane County sheriff's office. His vehicle collided with a 2000 Chevrolet Venture that was heading north on Harter Road, which does not have a stop sign.

Contreras, of the 900 block of Lakewood Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The front seat passenger in the Acura, 29-year-old Gloria Tovar-Quintero of Bartlett, was taken with nonlife-threatening injuries to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, officials said. Her 3-year-old daughter, who had been in a child seat in the back of the vehicle, was also taken to Mercy before being flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The two people in the Chevrolet, Aurora residents Javier Bibiano, 55, and Elda DeLaRosa-Acevedo, 60, were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, officials said.

Sheriff's officials are still investigating the crash. No citations have been issued.