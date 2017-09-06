Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 9/6/2017 11:32 AM

Elgin man fights computer search that prompted child porn charges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Johny Perez-Torres is fighting a search that led to his arrest on child pornography possession charges.

    Johny Perez-Torres is fighting a search that led to his arrest on child pornography possession charges.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

An Elgin man accused of child pornography possession is challenging a search that resulted in the seizure of his computer and arrest.

Johny Perez-Torres, 43, of the 900 block of Van Street, was charged with five counts of felony possession of child pornography, Kane County court records show.

The charges came after South Elgin police executed a search warrant in February 2013 at Perez-Torres' workplace on Sundown Road.

"Said search warrant was neither for the search of any person nor for the seizure of any person. However, same was for the search and/or seizure of any and all computers," wrote Perez-Torres' attorney in a motion to ban evidence gained from the search warrant from being used at trial. "That it was clearly not a search warrant for the person of your defendant, Johny Perez-Torres."

After being read his Miranda rights, Perez-Torres made statements to authorities resulting in the charges, according to the court motion.

An affidavit used to secure the search warrant indicates police honed in on Perez-Torres after receiving word from another agency.

A McHenry County sheriff's detective was conducting an online investigation of child pornography and downloaded pornographic files three times in a file sharing service from an Internet Protocol address in December 2012, the affidavit noted.

The detective determined the IP address was in South Elgin and informed police.

Perez-Torres is free on bond and attorneys will argue the matter before Judge James Hallock Oct. 20.

Perez-Torres faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account