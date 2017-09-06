Dawn Patrol: SUV involved in West Dundee rollover

A car and an SUV collided Tuesday at the intersections of Route 31 and Route 72 in West Dundee. The SUV rolled over onto its roof. Submitted photo

West Dundee firefighters extricated a man from his SUV after a rollover crash Tuesday near the intersection of routes 72 and 31, according to witnesses. Full story

Police investigate possible drug-related death of 2 Aurora men

The death of a 57-year-old man and his 29-year-old stepson found in their Aurora home Monday were likely drug-related, police say. Full story

Wauconda hires firm to handle finances

Long without a full-time village finance director, Wauconda trustees on Tuesday hired a suburban firm to handle the task. The village board unanimously approved a one-year contract with Lauterbach and Amen, a Warrenville company, to oversee payroll, purchases, budget preparation and other fiscal matters. Full story

Round Lake sued over deadly officer-involved shooting

The mother of a Grayslake man shot and killed last year in an altercation with a Round Lake police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the village of Round Lake and the officer, claiming she used excessive force. Full story

Judson to host prayer vigil, fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey survivors

Judson University in Elgin has a marathon of music, worship, prayer vigil and testimonials Saturday to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey survivors. Full story

'SmartRoad' debuts on I-90

Tollway leaders turned on the Jane Addams Tollway's "SmartRoad" Tuesday, activating 29 dynamic message boards that display real-time traffic information and allow for express Pace buses on the shoulder. Full story

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 54 degrees this morning. Cloudy and cool this afternoon with highs near 65. Low tonight near 53. Full story.

Traffic

Quiet morning with no major delays to report. Resurfacing work is causing restrictions on Fairfield Road between Route 134 and Hawthorne Drive. The location stretches from Ingleside through Round Lake Beach and Round Lake Heights Full traffic.

How a wild-card game changed history for Cubs and Pirates

With the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh this week, it's a good time to remember how the course of history changed on the night of Oct. 7, 2015, when the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 in the National League wild-card game behind a complete game by pitcher Jake Arrieta. Read Bruce Miles' take