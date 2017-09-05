SUV involved in West Dundee rollover

A car and an SUV collided Tuesday at the intersections of Route 31 and Route 72 in West Dundee. The SUV rolled over onto its roof. Submitted photo

West Dundee firefighters extricated a man from his SUV after a rollover crash Tuesday near the intersection of routes 72 and 31, according to witnesses.

A witness at the Walgreens at 819 W. Main St. reported the driver of a black SUV was pinned in the car. Members of the West Dundee Fire Department lifted the vehicle to remove the man, who walked away with no visible serious injuries, according to the witness.

Photos from the crash show significant damage to the passenger's side of the SUV.

Representatives from the West Dundee police and fire departments were not immediately available to comment on further details.

