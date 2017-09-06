Bartlett High School stadium wins village's approval

Bartlett trustees on Tuesday night unanimously approved all four proposed phases of the Bartlett High School Activities Complex, which will be funded privately. Courtesy of Bartlett High School Booster Club

A rendering of the planned Bartlett High School Activities Complex. A first phase including stadium lighting and home grandstands is expected to start construction in October. Courtesy of Bartlett High School Booster Club

A $1.5 million first phase of a stadium at Bartlett High School is expected to start construction next month and be completed by the 2018 football season.

Bartlett village trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved all four proposed phases of the privately funded improvement at the 20-year-old public high school at 701 W. Schick Road.

Former Bartlett village administrator Valerie Salmons, who's become involved in the project's fundraising as a private citizen since her retirement last winter, thanked the board for its support of the Bartlett High School Activities Complex.

She told them that when it's completed, the complex would be capable of hosting a variety of community events.

Also on hand for the approval was Bartlett High School Booster Club past president and project chairman George Kantzavelos.

He said the funding and timing of only the first phase are certain at this time. It's expected to include home grandstands seating 1,528 people on the west side of the existing football field and track, 70-foot-tall light poles, a press box, and additional stormwater detention south of the field.

A second phase would include at least a 2,145-square-foot building for concessions, restrooms and a ticket booth as well as a separate stadium entry feature with a gate and brick columns.

If enough funding is available, visitor grandstands seating 533 people could be included in phase two as well.

The planned third phase would build a 1,613-square-foot addition to the existing small metal building near the football field to house a team room and extra equipment storage space.

The fourth and final phase would install artificial turf on the football field.

Bartlett High School teams have used Streamwood High School's Millennium Field for games and meets since 1997, having never had the spectator facilities now planned for their football field and track.