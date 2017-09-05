Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 9/5/2017 2:23 PM

What you need to know about Elgin charter school appeal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A public hearing is Thursday on a proposal for an Elgin charter school targeted for the former Fox River Country Day School campus in Elgin. The proposal failed twice to garner the blessing of U-46 officials.

      A public hearing is Thursday on a proposal for an Elgin charter school targeted for the former Fox River Country Day School campus in Elgin. The proposal failed twice to garner the blessing of U-46 officials.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

People living within Elgin Area School District U-46 can weigh in on a twice-defeated charter school proposal at a public hearing Thursday.

Members of the Elgin Charter School Initiative will plead their case before the Illinois State Charter School Commission from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way. Signup for public comment opens at 4 p.m.

Here's what you need to know about the proposal:

Why U-46 denied EMSA's proposal

In June, the U-46 school board denied the EMSA Charter School proposal, citing concerns with the plan's economic soundness, the school's ability to serve at-risk students, its proposed curriculum and potential financial impact. A 2014 proposal by the same charter group was denied by the U-46 board and state commission. Read a U-46 committee's evaluation of the charter proposal, the school board's rationale for denial, and U-46's response to EMSA's appeal.

Who would EMSA serve?

• EMSA's charter school would help alleviate overcrowding at some Elgin schools. It would cater to roughly 200 students in kindergarten to third grade in the first year, adding grades each year through eighth for up to 700 students in year six. Its target audience is at-risk students. Check out EMSA's appeal.

How is it different from U-46 schools?

• The school would incorporate Expeditionary Learning curriculum aligned with Common Core state standards. It would allow students to spend a portion of each day exploring real-life problems.

Where it would be located

• The proposed school site is the roughly 53-acre former Fox River Country Day School campus at 1600 Dundee Ave., leased from the city of Elgin. In July, the Elgin City Council approved a lease agreement for the school from April 1, 2018, through June 30, 2023, for $1 yearly with option to renew. The lease is contingent upon the state commission's approval of the charter proposal. The charter group would utilize several buildings on campus, including a dining hall, administration building, field house, and athletic/gymnasium building that require substantial repairs.

How it would be funded

• The Elgin group is seeking 100 percent of state funding for tuition -- roughly $10,300 per student -- plus categorical funding, such as special education and Title I funds for low-income students, for a total of roughly $2.4 million yearly. The charter group is promised $950,000 in federal reimbursements for initial startup costs associated with the facility's opening, planning, program design, and implementation of the expeditionary learning model. The group also has been preapproved for an up to $200,000 line of credit from Triumph Bank in Elgin.

What are some other potential costs?

• EMSA is responsible for all building renovations of the Fox River Country Day School property and could be eligible for tax credits on work completed. Initial estimates of the cost of repairs are between $1.8 million and $2.9 million to bring the buildings up to usable condition. However, long-term structural repairs needed over the next 10 years could cost millions more. EMSA would have to borrow money for renovations. For cost details, check out EMSA's plan.

How many state-sanctioned charter schools are there?

• Since 2011, the state commission has authorized eight charter schools -- including Prairie Crossing in Grayslake -- serving more than 3,600 students. Pending review by its staff, the state commission will render its decision to grant or deny the appeal Oct. 3. If the commission reverses U-46's denial, the Elgin charter school could open in August 2018 under state oversight.

State sets hearing to review Elgin charter school proposal
Related Article
State sets hearing to review Elgin charter school proposal
 
Elgin charter group files appeal with state to reverse U-46's denial
Related Article
Elgin charter group files appeal with state to reverse U-46's denial
 
Group will ask state to reverse U-46 on Elgin charter school denial
Related Article
Group will ask state to reverse U-46 on Elgin charter school denial
 
U-46 says no to Elgin charter school after heated debate
Related Article
U-46 says no to Elgin charter school after heated debate
 
Elgin charter school decision could come Monday
Related Article
Elgin charter school decision could come Monday
 
U-46 still has concerns with Elgin charter school contract
Related Article
U-46 still has concerns with Elgin charter school contract
 
U-46 board might meet Monday to review charter school contract
Related Article
U-46 board might meet Monday to review charter school contract
 
U-46 to study enrollment declines, possible school closings
Related Article
U-46 to study enrollment declines, possible school closings
 
U-46 board debates terms of Elgin charter school contract
Related Article
U-46 board debates terms of Elgin charter school contract
 
U-46 school board to meet today on charter school proposal
Related Article
U-46 school board to meet today on charter school proposal
 
Elgin Math and Science Academy gets $950,000 grant
Related Article
Elgin Math and Science Academy gets $950,000 grant
 
U-46 board OKs resolution supporting charter school
Related Article
U-46 board OKs resolution supporting charter school
 
Elgin charter school proposal garners mixed reactions
Related Article
Elgin charter school proposal garners mixed reactions
 
U-46 leaders suggest rejecting charter school proposal
Related Article
U-46 leaders suggest rejecting charter school proposal
 
Related Article
Elgin council OKs plan to lease land to charter school
 
Elgin group resubmits charter school proposal
Related Article
Elgin group resubmits charter school proposal
 
Elgin group revives charter school proposal
Related Article
Elgin group revives charter school proposal
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account